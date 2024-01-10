State regulators charge embattled Albuquerque strip club with violations

State regulators are charging Knockouts gentlemen's club with violations stemming from a fatal shooting there last month.

SANTA FE, NM. — State regulators are charging an embattled Albuquerque strip club with violations stemming from a fatal shooting there last month.

At Knockouts in Albuquerque, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division of the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department allegedly found evidence of violations such as:

Having a minor on a licensed premises

Selling or giving alcohol to a minor

Regulators say that stems from events that took place there December 18 and 19.

Police say a man was shot and killed early Dec. 19 at Knockouts. The suspected shooter was 16-year-old Louis Mugishawimana.

The City of Albuquerque conducted an inspection three days later and elected to suspend the business’ license. Since appealing that decision, Knockouts has been back in business.

Knockouts now faces fines, suspension or possible revocation of their liquor license for the new charges state regulators accuse them of, which include the two mentioned charges as well as:

Two counts of selling alcohol to an intoxicated person

Improper lighting of a licensed premise

Obstruction of the administrative process of the Liquor Control Act

Paul Kennedy is representing Knockouts.

“It’s a curious coincidence that the state and the city are acting simultaneously,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy says the club was the victim, and this is a case of the mayor blaming the victim. He says they will fight the state’s allegations.

“The reality is, it’s not a hotspot for illegal activity – it’s a very tightly run establishment,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy says the lack of law enforcement is to blame, and that responsibility lies with the mayor.

“Because he’s fallen down on the job and the city is such a disaster with the crime that he’s let run rampant in this city, he has to find a scapegoat,” Kennedy said.

A hearing on this matter is set for Jan. 25.

