Farmington police release note found on gunman following mass shooting

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Farmington police shared new evidence connected to a mass shooting earlier this week.

Capt. Kevin Burns with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, Beau Wilson, was shot and killed outside of the First Chruch of Christ Scientist on N Dustin.

Burns said they were approximately 176 rounds found in total.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said the shooter had access to more than 1,400 rounds. The shooter used an AR-15 and two pistols, and had access to potentially 10 other weapons at his residence.

Police said the suspect used the AR-15 while shooting from his home, injuring several people. He left it in the bushes. He then took the pistols with him as he began walking and firing at homes and cars in the neighborhood.

Hebbe also confirmed the shooter was wearing a bulletproof vest. Police believe he put steel plates inside the vest as well. However, by the time police confront him in front of the church, the shooter had removed the vest.

During the investigation, police found a note in the shooter’s pocket.

“The note refers to this being, sort of, his final event, and that if anyone messes with his sister, there will be problems,” Hebbe said.

Police are looking into if there was an issue with his sister.

“So far, we have not been able to find anyone that could go into details on that, that knows anything about it,” Hebbe said. “It does not appear that there was any sort of significant event with his sister right before this event.”

San Juan County Communications Authorities Director Nicole Brown said there were 230 calls to dispatch.

During a briefing Tuesday, police identified the victims that were killed as 79-year-old Shirley Voita, 97-year-old Gwendolyn Schofield and 73-year-old Melody Ivie.

A vigil will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. and will be open to the public.

