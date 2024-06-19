Fire crews across New Mexico help fight fires near Ruidoso

First responders are working around the clock to fight the South Fork and Salt fires.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – First responders are working around the clock to fight the South Fork and Salt fires. Several departments around the state are also making their way south to help their fellow firefighters.

According to their social media, Albuquerque Fire Rescue has sent down firefighters recruited from the New Mexico State Forestry’s resource mobilization plan. That’s basically a list of wildland fire resources that can be mobilized at any given time to help fight wildfires.

They also sent a Type 3 brush truck that is assigned to the salt fire for structural protection and a fire engine for the South Fork Fire.

Video shows Dexter Fire Rescue working alongside the Clovis Fire Department. Their crew worked all day Tuesday and overnight to help suppress the fire.

The Mescalero Apache Tribe also snapped these photos of the Salt Fire, that’s the smaller of the two fires burning near Ruidoso.

KOB 4 also checked in with the Bernalillo County Fire Department. They have not sent any personnel down yet because there have been so many brush fires in Albuquerque.

A spokesperson told us they may send people in the coming days.

