Fourth APD officer connected to alleged DWI scheme resigns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the second time this week, an Albuquerque police officer has resigned amid the federal investigation into the department’s DWI unit.

According to APD, Nelson Ortiz submitted his resignation Thursday – just a day after the resignation of another officer connected to the investigation.

Investigators reportedly tried to schedule an interview with Ortiz before he decided to resign.

Ortiz is the fourth APD officer to resign in connection to the DWI unit investigation.

He joined APD in January 2016 and served on the DWI Unit from 2018-21, then on the Motors Unit since 2021.

Earlier this year, APD placed Ortiz and several others on administrative leave. This came after the FBI started looking into an alleged scheme involving the APD DWI Unit and a local attorney.

MORE: