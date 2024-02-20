Funeral services set for fallen Las Cruces police officer

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Loved ones and community members will lay fallen Las Cruces Police Officer Jonah Hernandez to rest Wednesday in El Paso.

A police procession will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday from Martin Funeral Home. The procession will go to Abundant Church where a funeral mass will take place beginning at 10 a.m.

Following mass, police will lead a procession to Hernandez’s final resting place at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery.

LCPD Officer Jonah Hernandez was an El Paso native. On the evening of February 11, he was responding to a trespassing call in Las Cruces when a suspect stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

Police say a witness shot and killed the suspect, then utilized Hernandez’s police radio to call for help.

Paramedics arrived and took Hernandez to the MountainView Regional Medical Center, where he died.

“The loss of Jonah is also a reminder of the dangers officers face every day. On every call, there is a potential for tragedy,” LCPD Chief Jeremy Story said during a news conference.

Story identified the suspect as 29-year-old Armando Silva. He described Silva as “a known criminal.”

Officer Jonah Hernandez joined LCPD in June 2022. He leaves behind a wife and two sons, ages 10 and 2.

Hernandez was 35 years old.

According to LCPD, his death was the first time one of their officers died in the line of duty.

The Las Cruces community held a vigil for him Friday night.

