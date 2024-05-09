Hearing set for motion to dismiss Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ indictment
Alec Baldwin's attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the grand jury indictment that levied an involuntary manslaughter charge against him for the "Rust" movie set shooting.
SANTA FE, N.M. — The First Judicial District Court will take up a motion to dismiss a grand jury indictment of Alec Baldwin later this month.
The court set a hearing for May 17.
Baldwin’s attorneys filed motions Monday to dismiss the indictment. They allege the gun Baldwin was holding has since been destroyed. They say that Baldwin had no reason to believe the gun was loaded with live ammunition.
MORE:
- New special prosecutor sworn in on Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ case
- What does the sentencing of ‘Rust’ armorer mean for Alec Baldwin and New Mexico film industry?
- ‘Rust’ prosecutors detail plea deal offer, on set conduct in response to Alec Baldwin motion
- Alec Baldwin indicted on involuntary manslaughter charge in ‘Rust’ case