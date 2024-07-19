Heinrich calls on Biden to drop out of US presidential race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich issued a statement Friday calling on President Joe Biden to end his bid for reelection.

In his statement, the New Mexico U.S. senator acknowledged Biden as “one of the most accomplished presidents in modern history” and commended him for his leadership and years of service – before calling on him to “pass the torch.”

“The return of Donald Trump to the White House poses an existential danger to our democracy. We must defeat him in November, and we need a candidate who can do that,” Heinrich stated. “While the decision to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone, I believe it is in the best interests of our country for him to step aside. By passing the torch, he would secure his legacy as one of our nation’s greatest leaders and allow us to unite behind a candidate who can best defeat Donald Trump and safeguard the future of our democracy.”

An AP-NORC poll found nearly two-thirds of Democrats want Biden to withdraw. These calls have been mounting since the first presidential debate and subsequent public appearances that raised questions about his age and his ability to serve a second term.

Biden will turn 82 in November. If elected to a second term, he would leave office at age 86.