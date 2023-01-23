Judge orders former GOP candidate be held until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A former Republican candidate will stay behind bars until a trial addressing his alleged connection to a shooting plot targeting multiple Democratic elected officials in Albuquerque.

Judge David Murphy ordered Solomon Peña to remain behind bars Monday, one week after his arrest. According to police, Peña targeted multiple elected officials over the last two months after claiming the 2022 election was rigged when he lost by thousands of votes.

The Arnold tool suggested Peña could be released on his own recognizance but Judge Murphy said the tool is “merely a tool.” The judge elaborated, saying the state provided “clear and convincing” evidence that no conditions of release could allow Peña to be safely released.

Solomon Peña faces charges for shooting at an occupied dwelling, shooting from a motor vehicle, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and criminal solicitation. A trial date hasn’t been set yet.

TIMELINE