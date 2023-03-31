Judge sentences ‘Rust’ assistant director

Click this link to see the plea hearing for “Rust” assistant director David Halls

SANTA FE, N.M. — A judge sentenced the assistant director of “Rust” after he pleaded no contest to a charge he faced for Halyna Hutchins’ on-set death.

Judge Mary Marlowe-Sommer sentenced David Halls to six months of unsupervised probation, a $500 fine and 24 hours of community service. Halls will also have to testify in any upcoming “Rust” trials and will have to participate in a firearms safety course.

Halls faced a petty misdemeanor negligent use of a deadly weapon charge. In January, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies first announced the no-contest plea deal and its terms.

Halls also served as the film’s safety coordinator. He was on set when Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot.

