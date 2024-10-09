Jury selection to begin for suspect in murder of Giovanni’s Pizzeria owner

The man charged with taking the life of Rosario Zito, the beloved owner of Giovanni's Pizzeria, will go on trial starting this week.

According to police, Sylvan Alcachupas shot and killed Rosario Zito, the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria. It happened in 2022 during a robbery after the restaurant closed for the night.

The trial is scheduled to last through next Friday, Oct. 18.

