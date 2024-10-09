Jury selection to begin for suspect in murder of Giovanni’s Pizzeria owner
The man charged with taking the life of Rosario Zito, the beloved owner of Giovanni's Pizzeria, will go on trial starting this week.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Wednesday for the suspect in the murder of a beloved pizzeria owner in Albuquerque.
According to police, Sylvan Alcachupas shot and killed Rosario Zito, the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria. It happened in 2022 during a robbery after the restaurant closed for the night.
The trial is scheduled to last through next Friday, Oct. 18.
