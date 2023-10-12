Kira Miner: Windy, cooler Thursday ahead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As the static display of the Special Shape balloons at Balloon Fiesta would suggest, we are in for a windy Thursday.

A cold front is passing through which will also cool our temperatures. That still won’t minimize the fire threat in some places.

Some places could even see their first freeze of the year as we go toward Thursday night.

High temperatures will be in the 60s mostly. In the south, 70s and 80s will be the name of the game.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains more in her full forecast in the video above.

