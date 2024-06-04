Live blog: 2024 New Mexico Primary Election coverage and results
New Mexicans are voting Tuesday to choose which candidates will move on to the general election – and for some races, a win here means a win in November.
Follow along with our live blog for the latest coverage and updates. After the polls close, election results will begin rolling in here.
Update: 5:30 p.m.
Here are the latest vote counts from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office:
- 205,549 total votes cast
- Democrats: 121,615
- Libertarians: 684
- Republicans: 83,248
Update: 5:12 p.m.
As of 5:05 1,048 people have cast their ballots at the 15th and Lomas polling place. pic.twitter.com/U4OxcoP4Ol— Spencer Schacht (@spencerschacht) June 4, 2024
Update: 1 p.m.
Here are the latest vote counts from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office:
- 163,537 total votes cast
- Democrats: 97,772
- Libertarians: 507
- Republicans: 65,256
Primary Election Coverage
- The battle for District 15: Berghmans aims to unseat Ivey-Soto
- The race for Bernalillo County district attorney
- A look at district attorney races across the state