Live blog: 2024 New Mexico Primary Election coverage and results

By KOB

Decision 2024: New Mexico primary coverage – 6 p.m. update

New Mexicans are voting Tuesday to choose which candidates will move on to the general election – and for some races, a win here means a win in November.

Follow along with our live blog for the latest coverage and updates. After the polls close, election results will begin rolling in here.

Update: 5:30 p.m.

Here are the latest vote counts from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office:

  • 205,549 total votes cast
  • Democrats: 121,615
  • Libertarians: 684
  • Republicans: 83,248

Update: 5:12 p.m.

Update: 1 p.m.

Here are the latest vote counts from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office:

  • 163,537 total votes cast
  • Democrats: 97,772
  • Libertarians: 507
  • Republicans: 65,256

