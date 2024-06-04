Live blog: 2024 New Mexico Primary Election coverage and results

New Mexicans are voting Tuesday to choose which candidates will move on to the general election – and for some races, a win here means a win in November.

New Mexicans are voting Tuesday to choose which candidates will move on to the general election – and for some races, a win here means a win in November.

Follow along with our live blog for the latest coverage and updates. After the polls close, election results will begin rolling in here.

Update: 5:30 p.m.

Here are the latest vote counts from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office:

205,549 total votes cast

Democrats: 121,615

Libertarians: 684

Republicans: 83,248

Update: 5:12 p.m.

As of 5:05 1,048 people have cast their ballots at the 15th and Lomas polling place. pic.twitter.com/U4OxcoP4Ol — Spencer Schacht (@spencerschacht) June 4, 2024

Update: 1 p.m.

Here are the latest vote counts from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office:

163,537 total votes cast

Democrats: 97,772

Libertarians: 507

Republicans: 65,256

Primary Election Coverage