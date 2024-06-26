Local skateboarder ready to compete in Paris Olympics

Mariah Duran has secured her spot for the Paris Olympics.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexican skateboarder Mariah Duran is ready to compete in the Paris Olympics this year as she qualified for the U.S. street skateboarding team.

Duran, 27, will take on stairs and handrails that mimic the urban skateboarding experience. This is only the second year that skateboarding has been an Olympic sport. Duran qualified for the Summer 2021 games in Tokyo. She finished 13th.

In addition to competing in the Olympics, she claimed gold at the X Games in Minneapolis and Sydney, Australia, during the women’s street skateboarding competition in 2018. She has also qualified for the world championships in six of the last eight years.

Duran calls Albuquerque home. Two months ago, she appeared at the South Valley Skate and Food Truck Fest at Rio Bravo Park. She held a skateboard clinic and taught skateboarders some tips, tricks and styles.

Coverage of the Paris Olympics is on KOB 4.