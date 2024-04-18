Man accused of killing New Mexico State Police officer pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The man accused of killing New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare pleaded not guilty when he appeared in federal court Thursday.
Jaremy Smith entered the plea just over a week after a federal grand jury indicted him on a plethora of charges for allegedly killing Officer Hare.
Police say Hare was killed inside his State Police vehicle on the side of I-40 while trying to help the suspect deal with a flat tire. Smith then took off in the vehicle before crashing it.
For more than two days, law enforcement agencies in New Mexico and surrounding areas looked for him. Then, a Murphy’s gas station employee offered a tip to law enforcement that ultimately led to them capturing Smith in Albuquerque.
Jaremy Smith faces charges of:
- Carjacking resulting in death
- Causing death by the discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime
- Kidnapping resulting in death
- Being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Interstate transport of a stolen vehicle
If convicted, Smith could face a mandatory life sentence or death. He is not eligible for parole.
Smith is also charged with murder in South Carolina for allegedly killing a paramedic. He is currently behind bars.
