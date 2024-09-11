Man gets life sentence for 2 murders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge sentenced a man to life behind bars for killing two people over the course of four months in Albuquerque.

Casper Rickords will spend a minimum 30 years in prison for the two murders.

In February, a jury convicted him of the October 2022 murder of Isaac Torres at the Albuquerque Transport Center.

Then, in July, he pleaded guilty to the February 2023 murder of Bradley Soza near a hotel in the 1500 block of Candelaria Road.

Police arrested Rickords in February 2023 after a SWAT standoff at the Extend-a-Suites hotel on Menaul near University. They also arrested 33-year-old Melvin Robinson.

In April, a judge sentenced Robinson to 40 years in prison.

