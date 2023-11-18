Man ordered back to jail following new allegations, evidence

Former city employee Malcolm Alonzo is heading back to jail after a judge initially allowed him to be released with conditions.

New evidence came into play – Albuquerque police reportedly discovered another video of a minor with their pants down on Alonzo’s phone.

In court Friday, the judge was presented with three allegations from three dates – Sept. 21 of 2022, and then Oct. 18 and Nov. 3 of 2023.

Albuquerque police say during their investigation, they found a video on Alonzo’s phone of a minor inside the bathroom with their pants down on Sept. 21, 2022.

On Oct. 18, a 17-year-old Walmart employee says he caught Alonzo filming him inside the bathroom.

On Nov. 3, a Bernalillo County detective saw Alonzo in Coronado Mall allegedly taking photos of children near a playpen. In court, they shared images of that allegation.

Alonzo’s defense attorney, Rose Osborne, says Alonzo was playing the game Pokémon GO – not taking photos.

“He was not taking photographs, “Osborne said. “Even if he had been, I don’t think that would be a violation of his conditions of release.”

Judge Courtney Weaks recognized that Alonzo did not violate the conditions of his release, but ultimately decided to send Alonzo back to jail because of the second video. He has until Nov. 20 to turn himself in.

