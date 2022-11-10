Michelle Martens to be sentenced for role in 10-year-old daughter’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The mother of 10-year-old Victoria Martens will be sentenced Thursday for the role she had in her daughter’s death.

Michelle Martens faces 12-15 years in prison after pleading no contest to child abuse resulting in death in June 2018. Michelle was supposed to be sentenced on October 27, the same day as Fabian Gonzales, but it was pushed back to November 10.

Gonzales was sentenced to 37-1/2 years in prison for charges he was convicted of involving his role in Victoria’s death.

The third known suspect, Jessica Kelley, was sentenced to 44 years for the charges she was convicted of.

Detectives say a fourth, unknown suspect is still on the loose, who they believe is actually responsible for killing Victoria.

Michelle Martens’ sentencing will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday with Judge Cindy Leos presiding.