Mike Peake will not be charged in deadly UNM shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — No charges will be filed against former New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake, according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.

Second Judicial District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Nancy Laflin provided the following statement:

“The decision to not charge Mike Peake was made by the prior administration based on all the facts and evidence presented to them. Nothing has changed, so we’re honoring that decision.”

Peake was suspended indefinitely from the team in December.

In November, Peake was in Albuquerque for a Rio Grande Rivalry game. He was reportedly lured to campus by four UNM students who planned to attack him, which resulted in a shootout that left Peake injured and 19-year-old UNM student Brandon Travis dead.

An affidavit shows the alleged motive was to get revenge on Peake, who the UNM students had fought with at a previous UNM-NMSU game.

Peake had allegedly brought a gun to campus to meet up with a 17-year-old girl when he was ambushed.

Police said he returned fire, killing Travis, while he was fleeing the parking lot behind Coronado Hall.

One of the UNM students involved in the scheme, 19-year-old Jonathan Smith, and the 17-year-old girl were both arrested and face aggravated battery and conspiracy charges.

