Murder suspect in Red River shooting to be held in jail

RED RIVER, N.M. – The alleged gunman in the deadly Red River biker gang shooting is out of the hospital and facing charges.

Investigators say Jacob Castillo is behind the shootout that ended with three people dead, and many others injured during Red River’s Annual Motorcycle Rally over the weekend.

Jacob Castillo from Rio Rancho is the third person who was arrested in Red River. He found out where he’ll be staying for the next few days Friday.

“You will be held in custody with a no bond hold until your detention hearing in the district court,” said Taos County Magistrate Court Judge Ernest Ortega.

Castillo is the only one charged with murder following Saturday’s Red River Motorcycle Rally shooting. He appeared virtually over the phone from Albuquerque Friday.

“I haven’t been able to reach out to a private attorney yet due to my high profile status at MDC, can you guys appoint me a public defender?” said Castillo.

Castillo was flown to UNMH after the shooting and is currently at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque.

According to court documents, Castillo has been identified as the main shooter in the incident.

Police say he shot and killed Damian Breaux who was a member of the Bandidos.

Castillo told police Breaux ran at him and punched him in the face. Then, a fight erupted between the two and Castillo said other Bandidos were hitting him in the head.

He says Breaux pulled a gun out first and shot Castillo in the shoulder. Then Castillo fired back.

Castillo says the fight in Red River was from an earlier event at a wedding when a Waterdog member took a picture with a Mongol member. He’s the third person charged in connection to the shooting.

Christopher Garcia and Matthew Jackson were also arrested for unrelated drug and gun charges.

Castillo is expected to be before a judge again sometime next week. As for Garcia and Jackson, a judge ruled they will stay in jail until trial.

