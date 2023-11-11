New details revealed in grand jury indictment against alleged peeper

There are new details on the grand jury indictment against a city employee accused of filming people inside a Walmart bathroom.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There are new details on the grand jury indictment against a city employee accused of filming people inside a Walmart bathroom.

Malcolm Alonzo was allegedly caught taking pictures of children in a public place recently.

According to court documents, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detective saw Alonzo in Coronado Mall taking pictures near the children’s play pin last Friday.

Now, a grand jury indictment is revealing even more alleged offenses.

“Even though this is not a crime of violence, this is a very serious charge. This is an individual who is going and preying on individuals in a bathroom, and he’s recording children,” said Emilie Edmonds, assistant district attorney with the 2nd Judicial District, back in October.

Judge Courtney B. Weaks ultimately decided to deny detention and released him with several conditions.

Alonzo was initially charged with filming people inside a Walmart bathroom Oct. 19. Police say a 17-year-old Walmart employee caught him.

On Friday, the Department of Arts and Culture confirmed Alonzo is no longer employed with the city as of Thursday. He worked as a Library Services supervisor at Westgate Heights Public Library.

On Nov. 3, Edmonds filed a motion to reconsider the denial. In it, she states a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detective saw Alonzo at the Coronado Mall Nov. 3 taking pictures “in the direction of the kid’s play pin” while children were inside.

Edmonds also says APD’s investigation revealed another video from last year that allegedly shows Alonzo filming a minor inside the bathroom with his pants down.

A grand jury indictment filed Thursday, confirms a charge from Sept. 21, 2022.

The grand jury indictment also lists another incident from Oct. 26 of this year. It accuses Alonzo of filming a minor.

KOB 4 reached out to the district attorney’s office for clarification on this charge, but because of the holiday, they said they would get back to us on Monday.

MORE: