New video shows BCSO officer arrested for DWI, battery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New body camera video shows the moment Rio Rancho Police officers were called to a Bernalillo County Sheriff Office deputy’s house for a domestic dispute.

BCSO Deputy Daniel Vazquez-Moreno is facing DWI and battery charges for allegedly getting in a fight with his girlfriend, Katherine Maestas – who is also a BCSO deputy.

KOB 4 showed you this video earlier this month, it shows Vazquez-Moreno getting pulled over after deputies tried stopping him at his girlfriend’s house.

Vazquez-Moreno’s blood alcohol content was allegedly 0.24, three times the legal limit.

Around the same time, other officers went to Maestas’ house. She repeatedly refused to give the officers her name.

The officers are able to piece together what happened by talking to Deputy Lorenzo Herrera. He told the officers Maestas and her boyfriend, Vazquez-Moreno, were arguing when things got physical.

Herrera told officers he asked Vasquez-Moreno to leave.

Vasquez-Moreno is the third BCSO deputy to be arrested this year.

On Feb. 13, BCSO Sheriff John Allen talked about the other deputies involved:

“I was even more disappointed on other off-duty deputies on scene and how they responded to law enforcement, and they did not hold themselves to a higher standard of being professional with another law enforcement agency or their personnel.”

Vazquez-Moreno is on administrative leave, but the sheriff said he “doesn’t have a path for future employment” at BCSO.

His girlfriend, Katherine Maestas, and the other woman at the home, Deputy Jasmine Quintana, are also on leave.

