APD: Officers arrest suspected shooter tied to police chief’s crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say they arrested a man accused of a shooting that led to a crash involving Chief Harold Medina in February.

Police accuse 49-year-old Michael Scott Mountjoy of firing a shot at a man during a fight near Central and Alvarado in Albuquerque.

Surveillance video showed a fight breaking out between two people. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, one of them pulled out a gun and fired.

Chief Medina was in the area as the fight unfolded. He went to turn on his lights to address them when his wife, who was in the passenger seat, alerted him about a gun. Moments later, the person with the gun fired a shot, prompting the chief to slam the gas to avoid further gunfire. He then ran the red light and crashed into another driver.

Paramedics took the crash victim to the hospital. The chief and his wife were OK.

Police reviewed evidence, including a shell casing obtained from the scene. They also released bulletins in February, describing the suspected shooter and his truck.

But they didn’t get a break in the case until Monday.

An anonymous tipster called APD and described a “Mike Mountjoy,” who they believed was involved in the February shooting. Investigators looked into Mountjoy’s history and found they booked him into custody last year. They obtained his booking photo and corroborated it with the surveillance video of the shooting.

Investigators also found Mountjoy was convicted of a felony in 2016 in New Mexico. They also found that police arrested Mountjoy on an outstanding warrant last December.

When they arrested him in December, he reportedly wore a leather jacket that they say appeared to be the same jacket he wore on the day of the shooting. They also said he wore glasses and had a husky dog with him.

Officers reportedly observed the glasses and the dog Thursday when they got in touch with Mountjoy.

After learning about this interaction and his truck getting towed away after a crash Saturday, investigators called the towing company. The company let them come by to look at the truck.

While investigators found the pickup was black and didn’t have a metal bumper, they found patches of white still showing and bumper mounts still on the truck. They also found markings, such as a camper shell, that matched the truck in the video.

After obtaining and executing a search warrant, they found a spent 9mm casing in a suitcase in the truck. They say that matched the bullet used in the shooting. That prompted police to issue a warrant for Mountjoy’s arrest.

Mountjoy faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, negligent use of a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence. A spokesperson for APD said they hope federal prosecutors will press the possession charge.