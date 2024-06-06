Road closure to impact RHCP concert at Isleta Amphitheater

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Red Hot Chili Peppers concertgoers are encouraged to arrive at Isleta Amphitheater earlier Friday as the main road remains closed.

University Boulevard is still closed as authorities investigate an F-35 crash that happened in the area last week. Bobby Foster Road is the only way into the venue.

Officials are opening the parking lot at noon Friday. Doors will open at 4 p.m. so fans can get into the pre-party. The first 2,000 fans at the pre-party will get a free ticket to select upcoming shows.

