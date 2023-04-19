‘Rust’ set to resume filming Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Almost exactly a year-and-a-half after the fatal “Rust” movie-set shooting, crews will resume filming Thursday – but not in New Mexico.

A spokesperson for Rust Movie Productions confirmed filming will resume Thursday at Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana.

Sources say filming will take around 20-25 days. Star and executive producer Alec Baldwin will return and be there throughout the production.

Melina Spadone, an attorney for Rust Movie Productions, issued the following statement on filming resuming:

“The production will continue to utilize union crew members. We will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition. Live ammunition is — and always was — prohibited on set.”

Alec Baldwin held a gun in his hand on the set of “Rust,” near Santa Fe, Oct. 21, 2021. The gun went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Hutchins’ family settled a lawsuit against the production company in October 2022. The production company then named Hutchins’ widower, Matthew Hutchins, as the film’s executive producer and announced a new documentary on the resumed filming.

Baldwin and original armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed still face involuntary manslaughter charges for the October 2021 shooting. Assistant director David Halls accepted a plea deal for his charges.

