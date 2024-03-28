Solomon Peña faces charges for allegedly paying to have witnesses killed

The man accused of organizing shootings at local lawmakers' homes now faces charges for allegedly paying to have witnesses killed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Solomon Peña, the man accused of orchestrating shootings at local lawmakers’ homes, is facing federal charges for allegedly trying to have a witness killed.

A federal grand jury on Tuesday returned a superseding indictment against Peña. Charges include three counts of solicitation for allegedly trying to have witnesses killed three times. The dates range from June 2023 to February 2024.

There is no word on who he allegedly tried to have killed. The indictment, however, says it was a witness testifying against him in his original case.

Peña is accused of paying father and son duo Demetrio and Jose Trujillo to attack the homes of four Democratic state lawmakers. This happened after Peña lost his Republican bid for the New Mexico House of Representatives.

The father and son duo both took plea deals on several felony charges. There is no word on if their plea conditions required them to testify against Peña.

In the new indictment, Peña is also facing a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Peña faces up to life in prison if he is convicted.

