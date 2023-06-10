Some Socorro businesses shut down ahead of funeral for Bandidos member

SOCORRO, N.M. — New Mexico State Police will have an increased presence in Socorro this weekend.

A funeral Sunday for a member of the Bandidos motorcycle gang who was shot and killed in Red River two weeks ago has many residents concerned.

Some local businesses will be closing their doors out of caution. Other restaurants, like the Socorro Springs Restaurant, are looking at this situation differently.

“We don’t expect any problems,” said Kacey McFadden, owner of Socorro Springs Restaurant. “They’re just here to pay. Bandidos family, support and friends. Here to pay respects.”

State police told KOB 4 they will be working closely with local law enforcement to ensure safety.

“I was law enforcement in this town,” McFadden said. “Ex-law enforcement with the sheriff’s department here. We’ve never had a problem or run in, myself, personally, with them, or had to respond to any kind of call where there was a problem with them.”

Many businesses that serve liquor are expected to be closed.

