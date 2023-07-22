Teen accused of deadly Century Rio 24 shooting enters not guilty plea
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque teen accused of shooting and killing a man over seats at a movie theater says he’s not guilty.
19-year-old Enrique Padilla faced a judge virtually Friday. His lawyer put in a not guilty plea for him.
Padilla is accused of firing eight shots in a crowded Albuquerque theater, killing 52-year-old Michael Tenorio. Padilla claims he fired in self defense.
A judge already decided to keep Padilla behind bars until he goes to trial.
