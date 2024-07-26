Third inmate mistakenly released from Metropolitan Detention Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A third inmate has been mistakenly released this month from the Metropolitan Detention Center.

According to Bernalillo County, 44-year-old Desiree Sanchez was inadvertently released on Wednesday, July 24. She was being held on armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charges.

MDC staff are now working with local law enforcement to bring Sanchez back into custody.

Last week, MDC said they were going to do an exhaustive review of the policies and procedures for inmate releases. They also implemented a new protocol mandating a second release check for all inmates.

MDC’s Office of Professional Standards is investigating.

