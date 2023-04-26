Trial for Jeannine Jaramillo set for early 2024

SANTA FE, N.M. — A woman charged in the deadly I-25 wrong-way crash, which killed two first responders last March, will go on trial in early 2024.

Jeannine Jaramillo’s trial is set to begin Jan. 24, 2024. She faces two counts of first-degree murder and a host of other charges.

Jaramillo told police a man kidnapped her, leading to a high-speed chase, March 2. The chase led to a deadly crash on I-25, near Santa Fe. Santa Fe police officer Robert Duran and retired Las Vegas firefighter Frank Lovato died in the crash.

Police investigated and uncovered through search warrants there was no one else in the car and that she was driving.

Authorities detained Jaramillo and arrested her three days after the crash.

In August, a judge sentenced her to 18 months behind bars as a part of a plea deal for a similar chase in Cibola County. In this case, months before the fatal Santa Fe crash, she also allegedly claimed she was running from a man who tried to hold her at knifepoint.

For the Santa Fe crash, Jaramillo faces murder charges and one count each of:

Great bodily harm by vehicle

Aggravated fleeing police

Stealing a vehicle

Reckless driving

Making false statements to police

Bringing contraband into jail

