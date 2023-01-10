Wildfire closes NM Highway 434 near Mora

MORA COUNTY, N.M. — The Mora County Sheriff’s Office closed a stretch of New Mexico Highway 434, just north of Mora, due to a wildfire reported Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is around 5-10 acres in size and crews are responding. All lanes of highway traffic are closed at mile marker 2 “until further notice” to allow crews to work there.

Mora County is no stranger to wildfires and their effects.

Last spring, the county was effectively ground zero of the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire – the largest wildfire in state history. The community started picking up the pieces by June but then dealt with burn scar flooding later in the summer.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act was passed as a part of Congress’ omnibus bill to help wildfire and flooding victims in the state. FEMA is accepting public comments on it through January 13.