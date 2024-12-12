Giovanni’s Pizzeria to host Pizza with Police, raise money for Chaplain Unit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You can grab a slice of pizza this Thursday and get to know some of the people who protect and serve our community.

Giovanni’s Pizzeria, near San Pedro and Kathryn in southeast Albuquerque, is selling individual pizza slices from 5-6 p.m. Thursday. They plan to donate all the money to the Albuquerque Police Department Chaplain Unit. While you’re there, you can meet with police officers and talk with them.

A little over two years ago, someone shot Rosario Zito, the owner of Giovanni’s, while closing the restaurant.

Zito’s brother-in-law said the APD Chaplain Unit helped walk them through the grieving process so they want to give back.

“You kind of hope that you never want to talk to them ’cause that means there’s something traumatic that just happened. But knowing they’re there, when I heard the chaplains were on their way, I was very pleased to hear that someone could come start to help my sister and myself,” said Todd Kersting, Zito’s brother-in-law.

Kersting said the event will give the community a chance to meet the people behind the scenes and help those who are beginning to grieve.

Pizza with Police is Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Giovanni’s will also donate $5 for every pizza sold between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.