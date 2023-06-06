Love 4 Pets: June 6

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this Love 4 Pets, we will talk about Bruno and Aly who are two lovely pals looking to make your home their home.

Bruno is a 5-year-old tri-color Siberian husky mix. He walks well on a leash and, as you can see, he is as handsome as can be.

Aly is a 10-year-old white Queensland heeler mix. Don’t let her age fool ya though! She has a lot of “go” left. She loves to play fetch and, like most heelers, will let you know her opinion.

Aly also walks great on a leash and loves to sunbathe.

If you want to adopt Bruno or Aly, visit them at the Eastside Shelter. Click here for more details.

