NMDOJ issues report on NMSU hazing case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Justice released a report on its investigation into alleged cases of sexual assault and hazing within the New Mexico State University men’s basketball program during the 2022-23 season.

The NMDOJ issued a report accusing the NMSU men’s basketball program of failing to protect student-athletes and having a “pervasive culture of misconduct,” leading to the cancellation of the season.

The report stems from an investigation into alleged hazing and sexual assault incidents within the NMSU men’s basketball program back then, which led to the cancellation of the season.

In April 2023, two players sued the school, players and coaches, accusing multiple players of sexually assaulting them multiple times over several months – and accusing the coaches of not stepping in. In November 2023, a grand jury indicted Deshawndre Washington, Kim Aiken Jr., and Doctor Bradley on criminal charges.

Bradley and Aiken each took a plea deal. Aiken agreed to testify against Washington as a part of his deal.

The NMDOJ blames the alleged assaults on an environment characterized by a toxic culture within the program. They allege people close to the team missed “opportunities to observe and intervene” and that student safety programs didn’t do enough “to deter or address this behavior.” They cited “lax oversight, inconsistent discipline, and inadequate preventative measures.”

“This report is intended to shine a light not only on the specific misconduct by members of NMSU’s basketball team but also the institutional deficiencies that allowed that misconduct to go unaddressed by leaders inside the university,” Attorney General Raúl Torrez said. “While NMSU has made commendable progress since these incidents occurred, more must be done to ensure accountability and prevent future harm.”

The NMDOJ called on NMSU to:

Develop written guidelines for collaborations between athletics, institutional equity office and the dean

Institute recurring Title IX and anti-hazing training for all students and staff

Enforce “disciplinary measures for student-athletes based on the severity of misconduct”

Strengthen standards for recruiting practices and coach and player vetting

Ensure senior leadership “prioritizes and adequately funds” safety initiatives and programming

Establish a center “dedicated to sexual violence education, prevention, and victim advocacy”

The NMDOJ is calling on the New Mexico Legislature to pass anti-hazing legislation. According to them, New Mexico is one of six states that lacks this.

They also identified seven critical areas of concern:

Institutional governance and student engagement Policies Reporting mechanisms Training Athletics Department culture and recruiting practices Resources for sexual assault victims Interdepartmental coordination.

