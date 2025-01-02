NMSU athletics director out amid NMDOJ report on alleged hazing

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The president of New Mexico State University has named an acting athletics director in the wake of a recent New Mexico Department of Justice report on alleged cases of sexual assault and hazing within the men’s basketball program.

President Valerio Ferme announced Thursday that Mario Moccia will leave the university. Ferme said Amber Burdge will take over as NMSU’s acting athletics director “effective immediately,” moving up from the role of deputy athletic director for strategic initiatives and leadership.

“After carefully reviewing the recent report issued by the New Mexico Department of Justice, I felt we needed a fresh start in our athletics program,” Ferme said. “I have utter confidence in Dr. Burdge’s ability to lead our Athletic Department, and look forward to working with her in the coming months.”

The NMDOJ issued a report accusing the men’s basketball program of failing to protect student-athletes and having a “pervasive culture of misconduct.” They allege people close to the team missed “opportunities to observe and intervene” and that student safety programs didn’t do enough “to deter or address this behavior.” They cited “lax oversight, inconsistent discipline, and inadequate preventative measures.”

In November 2023, a grand jury indicted Deshawndre Washington, Kim Aiken Jr., and Doctor Bradley on criminal charges in the cases. Bradley and Aiken each took a plea deal.

Ferme regarded Burdge for “having a student-first mindset.” She added Burdge has “helped work on NMSU’s strategic response to hazing prevention.”

Before coming to NMSU, Burdge worked as the associate athletic director for student-athlete success services at Louisiana Tech University for eight years. According to NMSU, Burdge also served as the athletic director for Neosho County Community College, where she oversaw 16 sports programs that won six national titles.

Burdge also worked in leadership roles at Stephen F. Austin and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. She earned a bachelor’s degree in health and a master’s degree in counseling from Oklahoma State. She also earned a Doctor of Education at Louisiana Tech.