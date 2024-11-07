PHOTOS: Early winter storm hits New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A early-season winter storm moved in Wednesday and wreaked havoc all across the state of New Mexico.
Las Vegas received 12 inches of snow, according to Veronica Griego. Griego and Fabian sent us these photos when reporting the snow Thursday morning:
Closures halted traffic on Interstate 25 near Las Vegas and near Santa Fe, where these photos came from:
Several people in Rio Rancho sent picture and reported around 4-6 inches of snow. Here is what we saw:
We also received photos from elsewhere in the metro and outer-lying areas:
People in the Albuquerque metro and the Santa Fe area, in particular, faced power outages. PNM reported 50,000 customers facing outages.
Mora County was the big winner with two feet of snow, according to Andrea who sent us these photos:
