PHOTOS: Early winter storm hits New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A early-season winter storm moved in Wednesday and wreaked havoc all across the state of New Mexico.

Las Vegas received 12 inches of snow, according to Veronica Griego. Griego and Fabian sent us these photos when reporting the snow Thursday morning:

Photo: Veronica Griego Photo: Fabian Photo: Fabian

Closures halted traffic on Interstate 25 near Las Vegas and near Santa Fe, where these photos came from:

Photo courtesy of Mary Photo from the South Capital area of Santa Fe courtesy of Paul Cook Photo from the South Capital area of Santa Fe courtesy of Paul Cook

Several people in Rio Rancho sent picture and reported around 4-6 inches of snow. Here is what we saw:

Southern and Baltic in Rio Rancho. Photo: Joel Near Southern and Rainbow. Photo: Jessica Ellis Photo: Stacy

We also received photos from elsewhere in the metro and outer-lying areas:

Somewhere underneath that tree is a Ford Mustang, according to Joshua T who sent us this photo from an apartment complex on the West Side. Photo in Edgewood from Lisa Theiler Photo in Placitas from L King

People in the Albuquerque metro and the Santa Fe area, in particular, faced power outages. PNM reported 50,000 customers facing outages.

Mora County was the big winner with two feet of snow, according to Andrea who sent us these photos:

STORM WATCH: