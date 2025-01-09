Snowy and slick Thursday expected in New Mexico

We're expecting widespread light snow Thursday in New Mexico. See the latest forecast at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The snow was falling and the roads were slick to start Thursday in parts of New Mexico and it’s likely that will continue throughout the day.

We’ll see on and off scattered snow showers, especially in parts of southern New Mexico. That will become more widespread with blowing snow possible.

A winter weather advisory is still in effect until Friday morning for 1-3 inches of snow expected and 5-6 inches of snow in higher-elevation areas. It encompasses most of southern New Mexico and stretches just above Interstate 40 near Tucumcari, heading toward the Texas state line.

High temperatures will be at least 10° below average for pretty much everyone.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: