Winter storm warnings now in effect in New Mexico. Here’s what to expect.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A winter storm warning is in effect for a large portion of New Mexico as a storm system may bring as much as 1-2 feet of snow to parts of our state.

The National Weather Service issued the winter storm warning early Wednesday morning. It’s believed that most of the snow will fall Thursday and Thursday night but may start Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The storm will approach from the west with good wind flows aloft. That will make for some heavy snowfall from around Torrance County northward through western San Miguel County and into parts of Taos County and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Mountain peaks, at around 8,000-9,000 feet, could see up to 2-4 feet of snow.

How much snow is expected? It varies widely – very widely.

Here are some of the preliminary estimates on snow totals from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Friday:

Albuquerque: 1-3 inches

Clayton: 3-6 inches

Farmington: 1-3 inches

Gallup: 2-4 inches

Grants: 3-5 inches

Las Vegas: 15-20 inches

Raton: 15-20 inches

Rio Rancho: 2-4 inches

Ruidoso: 8-12 inches

Santa Fe: 7-12 inches

Santa Rosa: 6-9 inches

