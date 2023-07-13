2 Albuquerque mothers change plea in deadly DWI crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Appearing virtually, the two Albuquerque mothers who each lost a child in a deadly DWI crash owned up to their actions.

Alexis Martinez and Danielle Ortiz both changed their pleas Wednesday morning.

Tears fell from the eyes of Martinez as prosecutors outlined what happened March 30, 2021, when Martinez and Ortiz had been drinking at home with their four children.

“The co-defendant Danielle Ortiz asked this defendant to drive her home,” said Guinevere Ice, a prosecutor. “Initially, the defendant didn’t want to drive because she knew she had been drinking, she didn’t want to endanger the children. Although, she did ultimately make the decision to drive. They put the four children in the vehicle. At one point she was driving 88 mph and lost control of the vehicle and did crash.”

Ortiz’s 2-month-old boy and Martinez’s 7-year-old daughter were killed in the crash on the Big-I overpass – their other two children were injured.

Four guilty pleas followed the reading of each charge against Martinez, including child abuse resulting in death and homicide by vehicle.

Ortiz was also visibly upset as her hearing began, but it all played out the same way. She was shaking her head during moments when the prosecutor went through what happened.

“This is based on statements this defendant made to police when they questioned her, but she did indicate that she encouraged the co-defendant to drive,” said Ice.

Moments later Ortiz pled guilty.

Another four guilty pleas to charges of homicide by vehicle and great bodily injury by vehicle.

The charges against Ortiz are different from Martinez because she wasn’t the one driving.

A sentencing date has not been set.

