Accidental inmate release at MDC under investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County officials are investigating after an inmate was released by mistake from the Metropolitan Detention Center Tuesday.

The inmate’s name is not being released, but we do know he was booked back in April.

A county spokesperson says the inmate went on trial here for murder, but there was no conviction. He was supposed to be taken to California for cases there, but was mistakenly released from jail.

That spokesperson says Bernalillo County jail officials located him, and he will return to California.

Three MDC employees are now under investigation.

There were three other mistaken releases from MDC this past July.

