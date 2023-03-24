Alec Baldwin claims prosecution in ‘Rust’ case ‘politically motivated’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In a new court filing, lawyers for Alec Baldwin accuse prosecutors handling his case of being unethical and politically motivated.

BACKGROUND

In August 2022, the Santa Fe district attorney announced that Andrea Reeb of Clovis was hired as a special prosecutor to handle the case. In January 2023, charges were filed against “Rust” producer and actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Assistant director Dave Halls also faced charges, but took a plea deal.

PROSECUTION

The prosecution of Baldwin has not gone smoothly. In February, Baldwin filed to have a firearm enhancement dropped. His lawyers said the enhancement was illegal.

Prosecutors agreed, with Reeb writing in an email included in court documents, “I 100% agree with your assessment on the issue.”

That same month — Baldwin also filed to have Reeb kicked off the case. His lawyers argued Reeb’s position as both a prosecutor and a newly-elected legislator violated the state’s constitution.

Reeb stepped down just last week.

NEW FILING

Baldwin’s lawyers filed new documents dismissing their attempt to remove Reeb, while seeming to outline potential future motions. The documents claim Reeb was deeply involved in the investigation, citing, in part, her interview with KOB in January.

The document goes on to accuse Reeb and the district attorney’s office of unprofessional and unethical conduct for various statements made about the case to a variety of news outlets. Baldwin’s lawyers argue those statements could prejudice a jury against him.

The documents also cite a New York Times report released just this week. According to the article, Reeb pushed for an announcement about her hiring, writing in an email, “it might help in my campaign lol.” Reeb was hired last June, and her hiring was announced in August — before she was elected in November.

Baldwin’s team said they’re holding on to their rights to try and get the case dropped on the grounds that it is politically motivated and violated his constitutional rights.