BernCo DA: Suspect in UNM altercation takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspect pleaded guilty to two charges for his alleged role in a UNM campus altercation, the Bernalillo County district attorney said Thursday.

Jonathan Smith, 19, is one of three students who allegedly plotted to get revenge on an NMSU basketball player. Court documents show he pleaded guilty to one count each of:

Conspiracy to commit aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Tampering with evidence

Smith was also facing one count each of aggravated battery and tampering with evidence. However, it appears those two charges have been dropped, in favor of the agreement announced Thursday.

In November, a judge granted pretrial release to Smith and ordered him to live with his mother in Texas. A state prosecutor indicated in December that a plea deal had been negotiated.

“I have been able to negotiate a plea deal with Jonathan Smith, he is going to be agreeing to testify against Mr. [Eli-Sha] Upshaw,” Christine Jablonsky said in December.

The district attorney says Jonathan Smith faces up to three years behind bars. Sentencing is pending.

Students Mya Hill and Eli-Sha Upshaw also face charges for their alleged role in the plot against NMSU basketball player Mike Peake.

A criminal complaint indicates Hill walked with Peake to Coronado Hall. Then, she went inside as Smith, Upshaw and Brandon Travis ambushed him.

A criminal complaint alleges this was part of a plot to get revenge for a fight at a football game earlier in the year.

The complaint alleges Hill went inside as Travis pointed a gun at Peake’s face while Smith and Upshaw stood behind Peake. Upshaw then allegedly struck Peake with a baseball bat, prompting Peake to run off.

As he tried running off, Travis fired at Peake multiple times and struck him. However, Peake returned fire and killed Travis.

It’s unclear if Peake will face any charges in the case.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.