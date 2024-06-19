Brandon Richards: High winds and lightning of concern Wednesday

Much-needed rain is on the horizon over the next few days. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As two devastating wildfires still burn in the Ruidoso area, some much-needed rain is on the horizon but high winds and lightning are of concern.

For now, let’s start with air quality. Smoke will blow toward Socorro and Albuquerque as winds will kick up. In the immediate area of the South Fork and Salt Fires, an air quality alert is in effect.

A flood watch is also in effect for areas near those fresh burn scars and the remnant burn scars from the McBride and Blue 2 Fires. While that means rain is in the forecast, we’ll have to watch for thunderstorms which may produce lightning. That is a big concern.

A flash flood watch is also in effect for the burn scar areas left from the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire.

Otherwise, we will see windy conditions again and hot temperatures. Be careful with burning. Canyon winds could gust up to 60 mph.

Storms will favor the mountains and the eastern plains.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

