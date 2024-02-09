Case dismissed against local security company CEO

According to court documents, Aaron Jones threatened a man with a gun at the Popeye's on San Mateo. However, documents now show he is no longer facing charges for it.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Prosecutors have dismissed the charges in a case against the owner of a local security company, for now.

Aaron Jones was accused of allegedly threatening a man with a gun at the Popeye’s on San Mateo. He faced charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence before they were dropped Thursday.

Prosecutors say the alleged victim in the case against Jones wasn’t cooperating.

Now, not only is Jones not facing charges, but his daughter Isabel Jones and business partner Graham Page are no longer facing charges.

Jones faced first or second-degree charges of tampering with evidence and conspiracy. Meanwhile, Page faced third or fourth-degree charges.

Prosecutors still have the option to refile charges.

