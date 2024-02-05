Durán Blakey named Albuquerque Public Schools superintendent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After a long search, the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education has named the new superintendent of the district.

The APS Board named Dr. Gabriella Durán Blakey as the new superintendent. Blakey currently serves as the APS Chief of Operations Officer.

The board picked Blakey for the job over Thomas Ahart, the former superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools.

Blakey signed a two-year contract, set to begin July 1, 2024, as she succeeds Scott Elder. She will make $295,000 a year.

