Exclusive: Videos from Alec Baldwin’s cell phone show actor firing weapons on ‘Rust’ set

SANTA FE, N.M. — KOB 4 has obtained video that appears to show Alec Baldwin firing blanks toward a woman recording – a week before prosecutors say he recklessly shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.”

Four videos that investigators pulled off Baldwin’s phone show him exiting the church, pulling a pistol, and firing it on either side of the person recording.

KOB 4 has reached out to both sides about the newly-obtained video but has not heard back.

Baldwin is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors said there were “many instances of extremely reckless behavior.”

