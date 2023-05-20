Family of Farmington shooter releases statement

The family of Beau Wilson has released the following statement:

“We would like to start by sending our condolences to all of the victims and their loved ones. We know that the community and families involved are dealing with a lot of pain. My brother was fighting a battle of mental illness that he lost. He was set to graduate on Tuesday. This is all very shocking to us as we only knew him as a kind-hearted young man that loved his family and friends dearly. We understand that a lot of people are experiencing many emotions. We are also grieving the loss of our brother, son, grandson, uncle and friend. We once again just want to send our condolences and deepest sympathy to everyone involved. We will continue to pray and search for answers.”

