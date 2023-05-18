Police release video of response to Farmington shooting

FARMINGTON, N.M. — The Farmington police chief shared new video of what officers saw while responding to a deadly mass shooting Monday.

Chief Steve Hebbe released the body camera footage Thursday during a 2 p.m. briefing.

The shooting left three people and several others wounded Monday. Among those wounded were two law enforcement officers.

At least four officers fired shots at the suspect, killing him.

Police revealed Monday the identities of the victims and the suspect. They said Tuesday the suspect had access to 1,400 rounds. They also said he used an AR-15 and a pistol and had access to as many as 10 other weapons at home.

