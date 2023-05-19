‘Farmington Strong’ fund set up to help shooting victims’ families

FARMINGTON, N.M. — The “Farmington Strong” fund is now up and running to help families of the victims and survivors of Monday’s deadly mass shooting.

The San Juan Medical Foundation is collecting the funds, which will provide direct financial assistance to those affected by the shooting.

If you’d like to donate to the fund, you have a few different options:

Mail your donation to P.O. Box 110, Farmington, N.M. 87499

Donate in person at 730 S. Lake St., Farmington, N.M.

Donate online by clicking here

With your donation, be sure to include “Farmington Strong” in the memo line.

A gunman killed three people Monday in Farmington.

79-year-old Shirley Voita, 73-year-old Melody Ivie and Ivie’s mother, 97-year-old Gwendolyn Schofield were all longtime Farmington residents and worked in education.

The shooting also left several others wounded, including two officers. Farmington police revealed new body camera footage Thursday showing one of those officers responding to the scene Monday.

The “Farmington Strong” fund will go toward helping their families. It also offers the community a chance to help and heal after the shooting hit close to home for many.

When police arrived at the scene, they shot and killed the suspected gunman, 18-year-old Beau Wilson. Wilson was supposed to graduate from Farmington High School the next day.

Still, Farmington High School seniors carried on. They graduated with heavy hearts and sympathy for the victims’ families, as recognized by the class during the ceremony.

