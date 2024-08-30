Funeral services set for APD officer killed in hit-and-run crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Loved ones of the Albuquerque police officer killed in an Aug. 14 hit-and-run crash will pay their final respects to her next month.

Funeral services for Officer Bianca Quintana are set for September 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Legacy Church, (7201 Central Ave. N.W.) in Albuquerque.

Community members are welcome to attend and honor her life.

Quintana leaves behind her husband and two young boys, ages 5 and 12. If you want to help them during this difficult time, they have set up a GoFundMe account.

According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, a newer Volkswagen hit and killed Quintana while she was walking near Coors and Chapulin. The car didn’t stay at the scene, they say.

BCSO is still looking for a suspect as the investigation is ongoing.

They are asking anyone in the area with video footage from Coors Boulevard, south of Rio Bravo, to review their surveillance systems and report any findings that may aid in the investigation.

Those with information are encouraged to call Deputy Throgmorton at 505-496-5722 or Deputy Otero at 505-755-1768.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 505-843-7867. There is a $13,000 award for any pertinent information.

