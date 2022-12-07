NMSU suspends 3 more players following UNM shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – 17 days after New Mexico State University coaches and administrators learned an Aggies men’s basketball player allegedly shot and killed a University of New Mexico student, the university has announced the team suspended three more players Wednesday, a spokesperson told KOB 4.

Issa Muhammad, Marchelus Avery and Anthony Roy are now suspended for one game.

Muhammad and Avery are on the Aggies’ trip to California, where the team is set to play at Santa Clara University starting Wednesday night at 8 p.m. MT.

Roy did not go on the trip for “personal reasons.”

The athletic department announced Monday that Michael Peake is suspended indefinitely, after his alleged involvement in the shooting in November on the University of New Mexico campus.

The 21 year old was in Albuquerque for a rivalry game against UNM. He was reportedly “lured” to campus by four UNM students who planned to attack him.

According to a state police report, UNM student Brandon Travis hit Peake with a baseball bat and then got into a shootout with him. Travis was shot and killed and Peake was shot in the leg.

An affidavit shows the UNM students were motivated to carry out the alleged attack because they wanted to get revenge on Peake, who UNM students fought with at a previous football game between the two schools.

On the night in question, the three players suspended Wednesday – Muhammad, Avery and Roy – were in a yellow Camaro that Peake got into after the shooting, according to a New Mexico State Police report that came to light earlier this week.

State police released surveillance video Tuesday that shows the shooting and, later, the Camaro on campus. According to the police report, investigators believed Peake put the gun and other items in the trunk of the Camaro.

Multiple basketball players were initially disciplined for breaking curfew the night of the shooting, although NMSU officials did not say how many players did so, or what their punishment was.